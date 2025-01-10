New RBPF leadership announced

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) unveiled six new leadership appointments under its new Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles.

On Thursday, Commissioner Knowles unveiled the new senior positions, marking a significant shift in the force’s leadership. The new appointments include Senior Assistant Commissioners Zhivargo Dames, Roberto Goodman, and Dwight Adderley; and Assistant Commissioners Mareno Hinds, Anton Rahming, and Advardo Dames.

Additionally, Anthony Rolle and Kirkwood Andrews were sworn in as Deputy Commissioners of Police during a ceremony at Government House on Sunday. Commissioner Knowles officially took charge of the police force, following the tenure of Clayton Fernander.

In her first three months, Commissioner Knowles plans to introduce mandatory ethics and conduct training for all officers and reserves, focusing on topics like justifiable cause, harm reduction, and the abuse of power. She also committed to requiring all frontline officers to activate body-worn cameras during public interactions to ensure thorough documentation.

She introduced the Shanta Knowles Scholarship Fund, designed to support officers pursuing higher education in law enforcement and related fields. The fund has already received initial contributions, highlighting her commitment to professional development within the RBPF.

These leadership changes and initiatives reflect Commissioner Knowles' determination to address challenges and ensure the RBPF remains a trusted institution dedicated to serving and protecting the Bahamian people.