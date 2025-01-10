Probation and $8k fine for man who set car and tools on fire

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man was placed on two years probation after he admitted to setting fire to a man’s car and tools earlier this month on Bamboo Cay.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney arraigned Sacha Stubbs on two counts of causing damage by fire.

Stubbs reportedly intentionally set fire to and damaged Lorenzo Rolle’s 2010 Honda Crossroad which was valued at $6,000 on January 4. On that same date the defendant also ignited and damaged $2,000 worth of tools belonging to Mr Rolle.

Stubbs pleaded guilty to the charges and apologized for his actions.

After noting the defendant’s young age, Magistrate McKinney granted him a conditional discharge.

Moss was placed on a two-year probation period for which breaching would carry an 18-month prison term.

The defendant was also ordered to compensate the complainant a total of $8,000 for the arson damage. Failing to pay the compensation would risk a one-month prison term for each charge.

Moss was informed of his right to appeal sentencing within seven days.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bowles served as the prosecutor.