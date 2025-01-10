Two men charged with abetment to murder in Potter's Cay Dock double homicide

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded to prison on Thursday after they were accused of aiding and abetting in the double homicide at Potter’s Cay Dock in December.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney arraigned Jameko Wright, 26, and Nichalai Shetty, 25, on abetment to murder.

Wright solely faced two additional charges of possession of dangerous with intent to supply.

Wright faced a charge of possession of ammunition alongside Jacqueline Smith, 57, and Alric Neil, 47,

Wright and Shetty while in Okra Hill aided and abetted in the murders of Keith Allen Jr, 28, and Jeff Auguste, 24, on December 6, 2024.

The deceased were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with suspects at a club on Okra Hill on the night of the shooting.

Allen and Auguste were ambushed and shot by two male suspects in a white Japanese vehicle as they exited a restaurant on East Bay Street in the early morning of December 6.

One of the victims was found slumped against a car near an exit road in Potter’s Cay Dock while the other was found laying in a parking lot near the eastern exit.