Applebee’s opens ahead of its January 22 launch party

The first-ever Applebee’s restaurant in The Bahamas is now open as the franchise prepares to hold its official launch party on Wednesday, January 22, beginning at 1pm.

The outlet, located within the Fusion Superplex on Gladstone Road, said in a statement that it will offer the first 50 guests on January 22 a voucher for free boneless wings on their next visit. The first restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner daily from 11am to midnight.

Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,618 restaurants in the US, two US territories and 12 countries outside the US. This number does not include one domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchen, which is a small kitchen with no storefront presence that is used to fill off-premise orders, and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global.