Cameron Riley hopes his putting will improve in the Korn Ferry Tour

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

While he’s excited about the change in location from Exuma to the Ocean Club on Paradise Island, Grand Bahamian Cameron Riley wished his putting could improve in the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour.

As the lone representative at the Bahamas Golf Classic, the first of two events of the tour in the Bahamas, Riley didn’t get to complete his first round.

The three-some he played in were on the 14th hole when they had to stop playing. They will complete the final four holes today.

Before the latter part of the first day was suspended, John VanDerLaan completed his 18 holes to stake his early claim for the title after he shot an easy 10-under 60 to snatch the early lead.

Trailing VanDerLaan by two strokes each are fellow Americans Rick Lamb and Pierceson Coody with 8-under 62 apiece. There is a three-way tie for fourth with American Robby Shelton, Tanner Gore and James Nicholas.

Out of a field of 144 players, Riley is sitting tied at 138 with American Tyson Alexander. But he admitted that he feels he’s in good company based on his performance.

“It was a rough day today. I shot the ball well. I did everything I was supposed to do. I played solid golf. The shots were just not dropping today,” Riley said.

“But that’s golf. I’m proud of the way I played. It got kind of rough for a bit, but I hung in there. I always have tomorrow, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Play was suspended due to darkness at 5:39pm and will resume today at 7:15am before Riley moves into the second round in a bid to qualify for the final two days of competition.

Riley, who used Bahamian Alex Gibson as his caddie, said the competition is like nothing else in the world.

“It’s the second highest place you could play in professional golf. I think I’m matching up pretty well against them. But the one thing you have to do is think,” Riley pointed out.

“These guys from one to one hundred and forty-four are among the best in the world. They are the best in the world in their country. So it’s crazy and even cool that I get to represent the