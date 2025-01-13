Christie: My govt started work on GBPA

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie said his administration began efforts to change the management of Freeport.
He said the Davis administration’s push for transformative change in the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s management has its genesis and roots in work done by his administration.
Speaking at the Rotary Club of Freeport on Thursday, he said: “You have a current situation where I am advised that the Prime Minister has indicated that he wants $357m as a result of an audit.
“There is either a foundation for it or there is not. I can only tell you that the consultancies that were established in my time were leading us in that direction and what he has done is followed it.”
Mr Christie noted that his administration appointed a committee led by bipartisan chair Dr Marcus Bethel (PLP) and deputy chair Maurice Moore (FNM) that made several recommendations.
“I lost the elections and I asked myself, ‘What happened?’ This thing that I put together that was to transcend politics and the division of politics died because of politics,” he said.
“I looked at it today and everything that the Prime Minister currently is doing or trying to do has its genesis in the work done by that committee.
“I was looking to invoke reimbursement provisions for a certain amount of years, and I said I did an accounting, not an audit. Prime Minister Brave Davis has done an audit. But what we were doing was trying to determine what should happen on this island to make it fly.”
Mr Christie noted that while infrastructure was put in place for 500,000 people, Grand Bahama’s economy was being challenged and limping. He added that the sight of only a few private jets at the airport when he landed was a clear indication that something was wrong.
He emphasised that he knew there was a need for an infusion of new capital, pointing out that the Oxford Group had reported the accumulation of unused land as a significant factor stunting the island’s development.
“I had to wait for Mr Davis to come in and start over again,” he said. “Well, listen, you are not trying to take anything from anybody. You are trying to reason out what is best for Grand Bahama, and the people of Grand Bahama.” Prime Minister Philip Davis has claimed that the GBPA has failed to meet
its obligations to Freeport and is demanding some $357 million in reimbursement allegedly owed to the government over the last five fiscal years. The GBPA, however, denies owing the amount.
Mr Christie emphasised Grand Bahama’s significance and the need for its development to be a collaborative effort.
“The people of Grand Bahama, you are sitting in a very special island, which requires special attention from any government,” he said. “You have a system here that a consulting group hired by the Committee of Maurice Moore and Marcus Bethel, the Oxford Group, indicated that there was no parallel in the US or elsewhere of this kind of formula. And that every consideration has to be given to whether or not this is an effective model.”
“You cannot sit on this island and not understand the importance of having an interest in knowing that you have to be involved to guarantee the protection of your families and their future.”
Comments
hrysippus 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
A politician who embodies the saying; "All mouth and no trousers. The most significant achievement of his corruption smeared administration was to create the gambling oligarchs against the expressed wishes of the electorate. He does not deserve the ridiculously high ex-PM's pension that we have to pay him with our taxed dollars.
One 10 hours, 18 minutes ago
Well said
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 32 minutes ago
Couldn't agree more.
realfreethinker 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
Could not have said it better
joeblow 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
... not sure why Perry would think anyone was interested in anything he has to say anymore! The fact that he was the first PM to lose his seat in a general election is a testimony of how lousy he was/is!
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
Vomit Christie remains the chief Bahamian representative of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Bahamas. He is treasonous and corrupt to his very core. Make no mistake about it, Vomit Christie is charged by his masters in Beijing with "trying to reason out what is best for" the ChiComs in Grand Bahama as opposed to what is in the best interest of Grand Bahamians.
Xi Jinping and his CCP regard Grand Bahama to be an important strategic location in their quest against the U.S. for dominant global supremacy. Xi once joked that from Freeport he could throw a coconut at Trump in his Mar a Lago home.
TalRussell 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Who's walkin' the talk as to replacing both the PLP and RedMovement leaders and before goin' to election? -- Be interesting to see which two outsiders will emerge as most potential premierships' candidates . -- Yes?
realfreethinker 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Where did they resurrect this decrepit dinosaur corrupt politician from? We do not need vomit involved in anything to do with running this country F you perry
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Mr Christie is a good man he meant well. But folks believed the fools it happens that way sometimes. Those fellows love the fools who buy a hotel Hutchison could not sell they took 65 million and their insurance money and run like hell they did not sell the golf course. GPBA. IS RESPONSIBLE for a airport they were allowed to walk away from that the dullards were in charge
TalRussell 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
The Grand (Freeport) Bahama Museum is where all the biggest lies of Freeport's history are on detailed display with their misrepresentation of the 1970s'. -- Yet, 'twas Mount Fitzwilliam's Christopher Columbus statue in Nassau which suffered the loss of a foot. -- Yes?
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
They even took items out of the hotel ask the doc what they took out.. lest we forget the man from BTC I believe his name was Nair laughed at doc.
TalRussell 1 hour ago
Well, yes, the hotel's Seller immediately recognized they had found a 'sucker buyer'. -- It was well reported that the Seller's agent did a final walkthrough....before loading up 4 moving vans with the hotel's cutleries' and toiletries, including rolls of toilet papers. --
And yes, the Seller was allowed to pocket all of the millions in Hurricane Settlement Dollars. -- Yes?
