Extending maternity leave could hurt small businesses, says Chamber

THE Bahamas Chamber of Commerce has said extending maternity leave beyond 12 weeks could hurt small businesses and drive up consumer prices, even as the Ministry of Labour considers stakeholder feedback to increase leave to 16 weeks.

Bahamian law currently mandates 12 weeks of maternity leave, with at least one-third of this time paid by employers.

However, the Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association (BNBA) is advocating for extended leave to support breastfeeding and align with international labour standards.

BNBA president Trineka McCardy has noted that the country has a exclusive breastfeeding rate of 22 percent, well below the World Health Organisation’s 60 percent target.

Yesterday, chief executive officer of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce Dr Leo Rolle said further research is needed to understand the economic implications of extending leave.

“While we appreciate the desire to give new mothers more time to bond with their new babies, we would like to see a proper study showing benefits and challenges of the proposed change,” he said. “Many of our businesses are SMEs and may be challenged with an extension to the maternity period.”

Dr Rolle added that the Chamber of Commerce also wants an informed approach regarding paternity leave.

“In all of these questions, we must also address the productivity of the workforce as a more productive workforce makes such concessions an easier decision for the employer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle confirmed her ministry is reviewing the possibility of extending maternity leave to 16 weeks, referencing feedback from a recent Labour Law symposium.

“The white paper is in its final drafting which will be presented to Cabinet,” she said. “We are anticipating within the month of January we will present the 255 recommendations from the stakeholders. The recommendation at this time will also be one that we will benchmark against international Labor Organization standards, the recommendation of which is 16 weeks.”

Mrs Glover-Rolle added that once Cabinet sees the white paper, the proposals — including extended maternity leave — will be “returned to the stakeholders for further consultation before going for legislative drafting to take to Parliament.”

Secretary of the National Tripartite Council, Yolantha Ward-Yallop, has also confirmed that the Department of Labour is incorporating stakeholder input into the drafting process.

“It’s beyond a discussion,” she said last week. “Labour is trying to incorporate enhanced maternity benefits into legislation.” Paternity and shared parental leave are under consideration as well, though Ms Ward-Yallop could not provide a definite timeline for when final decisions will be made.