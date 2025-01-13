GAIN AN EDGE: The sacrosanct importance of alumni in Bahamian academia

Over the past 50 years and counting, University of The Bahamas (UB) and its antecedent, the College of The Bahamas (COB) has produced an illustrious network of 22,000-plus alumni comprised of some of the world’s leading CEO’s, award-winning artists, heads of government, and influential politicians.

For proof, look no further than the likes of Fred Perpall (’94), chief executive officer of the US-based design build firm, the Beck Group; the first person of African descent to become president of the United States Golf Association (USGA); and the first Bahamian to become president of a major sports organisation. Then, there is the first female Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson (’92), who studied law and criminal justice at COB.

Last, but certainly not least, there is talented data scientist, Leandra Moonsammy (’22), who, with an impressive 3.95 GPA was the valedictorian of her class and the recipient of UB’s prestigious top two awards—the Governor General’s and President’s Awards. Moonsammy is now an adjunct lecturer at UB, where she has the unique opportunity to inspire the next generation of students while simultaneously giving back to the institution that played a crucial part in shaping her academic and professional journey.

“They are all thriving in their respective fields and spaces, and I think that’s what’s important to note,” said Nyisha Tilus, UB Alumni Association chairperson. “They’re all amazing, but they’ve all contributed and all of them obviously had their foundation at the College of The Bahamas or the University of The Bahamas. And we hear often that the foundation you receive at our institution is second to none. So, I think it’s important to note that the work they’re doing is a testament of what we’re offering at the University of The Bahamas.”

The university has long been keen on ensuring its alumni are capable of trailblazing new paths in society and building rich legacies worthy of national and international recognition and praise. Supporting student success by nurturing their full development as global citizens above all else, and optimising its environment of teaching, learning, and athletic excellence to allow graduates to forge ahead in the global arena - as per the university’s six strategic priorities are just two ways the institution does this. Once students become alumni, the focus shifts towards engaging and highlighting outstanding alumni who have distinguished themselves amongst their peers and positively impacted wider society.

Events and initiatives like UB’s annual Alumni Awards reception do just that. The most recent installment of that initiative, the 2024 President’s Soiree and Hall of Fame and Outstanding Alumni Awards Gala held on 7th December at Baha Mar’s Grand Hyatt hotel, paid homage to nine exceptional alumni for their contributions to The Bahamas and the world, marking the culmination of UB’s Golden Jubilee celebrations this year. Among them were Lifetime Achievement Award winner Sharon Poitier; Hall of Fame inductees Merrit Storr and Mark Munnings; Outstanding Alumni Award recipients Tameka Lundy and Dr Nikkiah Forbes; Trailblazer awardees Dr Nicora Stubbs-Young and Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson; and Emerging Leader honorees Ashley Knowles and Alphonso Major.

“I think it is our duty as a university to both honor and recognise the accomplishments of our alumni,” said director of UB’s Office of Alumni Affairs Elvardo Thompson. “It is also important for our students to have recognisable persons that they can aspire to be or become, persons who have already walked in their same shoes.”

Mr Thompson’s point is a salient one; young and old, prospective UB students have literally thousands of positive examples to look up to for guidance and inspiration. Mrs Lundy, for example, has successfully completed UB’s holy trinity of student, staff, and lecturer by becoming an adjunct professor at UB, as well as the assistant vice president of university relations.

“University of The Bahamas is one of the strongest conduits for transforming this nation into the best version of itself,” said Mrs Lundy. “I think that it is something that the founders of this great institution believed in, and it is something that I strongly believe in. I am connected to UB on multiple levels, being in senior administration, being the parent of an alum as well as an alumna myself, and being an adjunct faculty member. And so, there is no way I cannot believe in the power, the transformative power, that is, of University of The Bahamas.”

Meanwhile, Mr Munnings is deeply connected to his alma mater on both a personal and professional level. As managing partner of Deloitte Bahamas, he can attest to the fact that some 50 percent of its partners and staff are UB alumni, himself included.

“The deep-rooted relationship that me and my firm has had with UB over the years brings me a lot of pride,” said Mr Munnings. “We’ve had numerous—I would say hundreds of graduates from UB that came through our firm, and either have stayed with us or gone on to be very successful in whatever they intended to do. So, that brings me great pride.”

Such success stories of COB/UB’s alumni aid both UB’s Alumni Association and Office of Alumni Affairs in being engaging entities focused on the advancement of current and future alumni, UB, and the institution’s mission to, amongst other things, drive national development.





• “Gain An Edge is a collaboration of Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on issues surrounding education. To share your thoughts, email gainanedge@tribunemedia.net.