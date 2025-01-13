Gov’t will ‘feel the might of workers’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) president last night warned the Government it will “feel the might of the workers” as members of 14 unions prepare to initiate a 48-hour nationwide strike beginning today.

Obie Ferguson, in a voice note message to union members that was obtained by Tribune Business, asserted that “enough is enough” as the Government has - in the view of the unions - made insufficient progress in resolving multiple industrial grievances harboured by TUC affiliates. However, the Prime Minister branded the threatened industrial action “unlawful” and warned that the Government will “act” in response.

Calling on workers to “stand together and enjoy two days of rest”, he argued that the Davis administration has failed to deliver on numerous promises leaving the trade union movement with no alternative but to initiate mass industrial action that threatens to cause widespread disruption to critical public services such as healthcare and National Insurance.

“As we prepare to take a stand for our members, I wish to commend you for your strong support and commitment to our struggle for justice and equality for our workers,” Mr Ferguson said in a voice note that lasted for around one minute and 40 seconds.

He argued that, while the TUC and its affiliates had lived up to their side of the agreement made with the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) prior to the September 2021 general election, the now-government is not living up to its commitments despite signing 23 industrial agreements with the public sector unions between the time it took office and year-end 2023.

“For three-and-a-half years under this administration we have held our part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement,” Mr Ferguson added. “Despite regular meetings with the Prime Minister and ministers of the Government, we have not been able to get the respect and support necessary to resolve many of our labour issues.

“All we got were promises and more promises. As my mother use to say, a promise is a comfort to a fool. Well, we are not fools, and we now say: ‘Enough is enough.’ In the morning, we will demonstrate that we have had enough and the powers that be will feel the might of the workers. We will stand together and enjoy two days’ of rest.

“Together, we are stronger. We will not stop until all of our labour matters submitted to the Prime Minister have been resolved. You for me, I for you.... Solidarity for ever.” The threatened two-day strike drew condemnation from both the private sector and the Prime Minister last night.

Peter Goudie, head of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s (BCCEC) labour division, in a statement sent on behalf of the private sector body warned that any industrial action threatens to damage the economy and undermine long-standing efforts to improve productivity.

“The BCCEC see no reason for a national strike which is disruptive to the nation when the Ministry [of Labour] is in negotiations with all outstanding contracts,” the Chamber said. “Why disrupt productivity when we are trying to improve it and promote apprenticeships?”

Philip Davis KC, though, went further in slamming the threatened nationwide industrial action as “unlawful” and warned that the Government “must act”. He did not specify what this will involve, but it could see the Attorney General’s Office or attorneys acting for the Government racing to the Supreme Court to obtain an emergency injunction barring any strike.

Stating that it was “curious” Mr Ferguson had not responded to his efforts to reach the TUC chief prior to last night’s voice note, the Prime Minister said: “I cannot let this evening go by without addressing a threatened unlawful industrial action announced by the leader of the Bahamas Trade Union Congress (TUC), Obie Ferguson.

“He is an attorney and should well know about good faith and lawful conduct. The publicly proposed action is therefore surprising. It seems to me that, in the face of this threat to break the law, the Government must act.”

Implying that Mr Ferguson, the TUC and its affiliates would be acting “in bad faith” if they initiated industrial action, as he is due to meet the former at 2pm today, Mr Davis added: “I appeal to members of the trade unions and their leadership to look at the facts. There is no issue that cannot be discussed and has not been discussed. You know that I have had an open door and the door remains open.

“It is curious to me that, after days of trying to reach Mr Ferguson by phone, and his apparent refusal to answer his phone, he now publishes a voice note saying with the untruth that my government has not sought to resolve problems. In fact my diary shows that he had agreed to a meeting tomorrow at 2 pm. So is it not in bad faith to agree to meet then tell his members to go on strike?”

Emphasising that he and his administration remain committed to resolving all labour grievances, the Prime Minister said: “I am not standing on ceremony though. I am a Prime Minister that wants to resolve problems.

But my concern is for the well-being of the nation. The question one must ask is why would the head of the TUC want to inflict harm on the nation when the problems can be solved by discussions and not an unlawful strike.

I have consulted and remain in talks with my minister responsible for labour and the public service, Pia Glover-Rolle. She has done a yeoman’s job on the labour front and stands ready as do I to continue to engage. To be clear, today my commitment stands. Union leaders, workers, my government and all right-thinking Bahamians want what is best for our Bahamas,” Mr Davis continued.

“We must and will make every reasonable, fair and rational effort to provide proper healthcare, and save our economy with the movement of visitors, residents and products entering and exiting our islands with the controls of Customs and Immigration. We value all other civil servants seeking some level of negotiated resolve.”

The imminent actions of Mr Ferguson, the TUC and its affiliates were not universally welcomed by all unionists and workers. One veteran unionist, speaking on condition of anonymity, argued that the potential strike represented an over-reach by the union body, and said: “I don’t see the need for it. This government has been more than union friendly.

“I know the Customs union, the Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA), have some issues but to have a shut down of the country with a general strike, I don’t see the need for it. It isn’t perfect, but this government has been more than accommodating.”

Non-TUC trade union affiliates were quick to say they are not involved in any planned industrial action. Daniel Thompson, president of the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB), said simply: “ It’s not a national action.

The Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas, an affiliate of the NCTUB (National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas), is not involved in the planned industrial actions beginning January 13, 2025. These are actions being organised by the TUC.

We ought to encourage unions and the state to continue engagement in dialogue. It appears that notwithstanding the state’s claim of collaboration and engagement, the TUC affiliates maintain that the efforts are wanting. We encourage both parties to remain at the table and caution both parties to resist ‘the muscle flexing’ and its potential impact of destabilising a still recovering economy.”