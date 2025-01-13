Man accused of having over 200 hemp gummies charged with drug possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Thursday after he was accused of having over two hundred marijuana-infused gummies earlier this month.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney arraigned D’Chaz Quentin Moss, 26, on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Moss was allegedly found with 225 marijuana-infused gummies worth hundreds of dollars on January 3 in New Providence.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, the defendant’s bail was set at $4,500 with one or two sureties.

Moss’s trial will begin on March 12.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bowles served as the prosecutor.