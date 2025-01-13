STRIKE: At least 14 unions set to take action

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AT least 14 labour unions are threatening to begin a two-day nationwide strike today, according to Trade Union Congress (TUC) president Obie Ferguson, who warned that there will be a “reckoning” and the government will feel the “might of the workers” after three years of unmet demands.

The government issued multiple statements yesterday indicating it was taking the threatened strike seriously, but the extent of any potential work stoppage remained unclear at press time, as many union leaders did not answer calls or respond to messages.

The dispute stems in part from a 2021 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) controversially signed by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), along with trade union bodies, that promised a “Workers’ Agenda” to address pressing labour issues.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described today’s proposed strike as “illegal,” arguing that Mr Ferguson, KC, is acting in bad faith.

In a statement last night, Mr Davis said the proposed strike is surprising, claiming that his office repeatedly tried to reach Mr Ferguson to schedule a meeting and even agreed on a time.

“For three and a half years under this administration, we have held up all part of the MoU agreement,” Mr Ferguson said in a recording. “Despite regular meetings with the Hon. Prime Minister and ministers of the government, we have not been able to get the respect and support necessary to resolve many of our labour issues. All we got were promises and more promises. As my mother used to say, a promise is a comfort to fools. Well, we are not fools. And we now say enough is enough. In the morning, we will demonstrate that we have had enough. And the powers that be will feel the might of the workers.”

In December, Mr Ferguson said 14 unions were holding strike certificates and were prepared to take industrial action. He said unresolved disputes involved customs and immigration officers, the Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association, and national insurance workers.

In a purported leaked audio message yesterday, Bahamas Nurses Union President Muriel Lightbourne called for a two-day work stoppage, saying: “We are asking all of you to stand in solidarity... by relaxing at home.” Yet when contacted for comment, she denied any knowledge of a strike, saying her union would not be taking part. Other union heads, such as Dwayne Woods of the Bahamas Utilities Service and Allied Workers Union (BUWASU) and Belinda Wilson of the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT), said they are not involved.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Ministry of Health & Wellness have activated contingency plans, warning that urgent care services

will remain operational while non-urgent appointments at public hospitals and clinics may be rescheduled. The PHA has pledged to contact patients affected by delays, and health officials have promised to keep the public informed if staffing shortages emerge.

Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle also acknowledged the strike threat, saying her ministry “has taken note” and that relevant government agencies are preparing for potential disruptions. Still, she challenged the need for a strike, insisting that the government is “actively engaged in addressing labour issues through open and constructive dialogue and proactive action.”

Shanendon Cartwright, deputy leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), criticised the Davis administration in a press release, accusing it of “betraying unions and workers” and failing to honour agreements.

He said the government has “overpromised and underdelivered,” leaving many workers dissatisfied. But Mr Davis, who believes he is negotiating in good faith, insists his office remains open to continued discussions, suggesting that a coordinated two-day shutdown will do more harm than good.

Parents were advised last night by the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training to monitor the ministry’s Facebook page and respective school pages “in the event it becomes necessary to collect their children”.

Meanwhile, the National Insurance Board warned of a potential three-day “national sick-out” which would involve members of the Union of Public Officers. It said that an agreement will this week be signed however with the Public Managers Union.

NIB said offices will remain open from 9am-5pm across The Bahamas, but to reduce delays urged people to use drop boxes at local officers where possible and use online services for card renewals and contribution payments, or email departments directly for additional assistance.

In a voice note last night, the president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, Belinda Wilson, said they are “not, repeat not” participating in industrial action and said teachers would report as normal. She said she anticipated there would be little to no disruption to schools in The Bahamas.



