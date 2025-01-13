Swingers win GB Pineyard Rush Junkanoo Parade

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Swingers unoficially won Grand Bahama’s Pineyard Rush Junkanoo Parade after delivering a show-stopping performance that allowed them to dethrone six-time champions Platinum Knights to capture their first victory in nine years.

The group claimed top spots in five of seven categories in the A Division: Best Banner, Group Costume, Choreography, Lead Costume, and Showtime Performance.

Overall, the Superstar Rockers placed second, followed by the Platinum Knights, Classic Dancers, and New Generation, a new group. In the B Division, Showtime claimed first place, Sting finished second, and the Bushwackers took third.

Despite the chilly conditions and a nearly two-hour delay, Junkanoo fans and visitors packed the parade route on Explorer’s Way, Freeport. Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Mario Bowleg officially opened the event and delivered remarks.

Anjoun Armaly, a leader of the Swingers, expressed satisfaction with the group’s performance and the results.

The group dedicated this year’s parade to their beloved founder and leader, the late Anthony “Huck” Williams, who continued participating in Junkanoo even while battling cancer.

“It’s been a year since the passing of our former leader Anthony ‘Huck’ Williams. We chose a theme that he would like to bring to the road, and in paying tribute to him, we came up with a presentation we felt was fitting and executed it to the T,” Mr Armaly said.

The Swingers captivated the crowd with their them: The Great Indian Reunion - It’s a Powwow! Vibrant costumes featured feathered headpieces, and bold colours helped bring Native American culture to life.

The energetic choreography, perfectly timed with rhythmic drumming and soulful chants, transformed the parade route into a celebration of unity and tradition. The group’s dynamic storytelling and visuals left fans in awe.

After its loss last year, the group returned to its shack determined to win by making significant changes.

“Rather than cry or complain about it, we went back to the shack, rededicated ourselves, reorganized, and restructured the group, hoping that with a new look and better structure, the results would turn in our favour — and they did,” said Mr Armaly.

“We were pleased with our overall presentation. The last win we had was in 2016. We want to thank all our members, fans, and sponsors. We truly appreciate their support and efforts, and we look forward to bigger and better things in 2026,” he said.

Junkanooers praised the return to the Explorer’s Way route.

“We like this route better because it gives Junkanooers better interaction with fans and better sound. Spectators can actually feel the bass and vibrations bouncing off the buildings,” said Mr Armaly.

Thomas Curry, leader of the Platinum Knights, acknowledged challenges with sponsorships and their performance.

The Platinum Knights delivered a vibrant display with their theme, Come One, Come All: The Greatest Show on Earth, the Circus. The performance was a whirlwind of colour and excitement, featuring costumes inspired by circus acts, including a ringmaster, towering clowns on stilts, concession stands, and jesters. The group wowed the audience despite falling short of victory.

Platinum Knights were scheduled to enter the route second; however, due to the no-show of a B Division group, they were first out on the parade route.

“We thought we would walk away with the win, but we came out of the gate flat because we had been waiting in the gates so long,” said Mr Curry.

He noted the group’s struggled with securing sponsors, which came through late in the year.

“We had some challenges sponsor-wise, but we thank our sponsors for helping us get to the road,” he said.

“We will go back to the drawing board and come back next year. We always work hard, and I’m happy the monkey is off our backs now. It was a rough year for us, and now we can take a break and come back for what is ours,” he added.

Mr Curry said the new route was fairly good but noted there was still room for improvement in the parade’s organization.

Norris Bain, assistant director at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, said all group leaders had input concerning the return to Explorer’s Way. The two-lap parade continued into the Majority Rule holiday, ending at 2am.

“The team has been working hard to make this successful for the island of Grand Bahama and to mpropel Junkanoo on the island,” he said.

Mr Bowleg thanked all the sponsors who supported the groups and expressed gratitude to the fans for braving the cold weather to celebrate the country’s number-one cultural event, Junkanoo.