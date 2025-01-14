Academy recognises trio as top-performing students

Bahamas Global Academy recently recognised Alyssa McSweeney, Seth Thompson, and Shanya Francis as the top-performing students for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 academic year.

These outstanding students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, successfully completing a full grade level over the past four months, and have earned spots in the school’s Accelerated Academic Programme.

The Accelerated Academic Programme is designed to challenge and nurture students who have excelled in their academic journey. Students in this program are given the opportunity to apply for advanced placement, dual enrolment with participating colleges, or early graduation and college admission, provided they maintain the program’s rigorous standards.

Alyssa McSweeney has shown remarkable determination and focus in her academic pursuits. Her hard work has earned her the opportunity to advance to the next grade level. With a passion for helping others, Alyssa aspires to become an ophthalmologist, aiming to transform lives through eye care. She dreams of attending Harvard University to study medicine and is committed to making a positive impact in the field of healthcare. Outside of her studies, Alyssa enjoys playing soccer and showcasing her musical talents on the violin and piano.

Seth Thompson is another student who has demonstrated exceptional drive and academic growth. His dedication to his studies has allowed him to advance to the next grade level. Seth dreams of becoming a doctor, though he is still exploring which field of medicine inspires him most. In addition to his academic pursuits, Seth is a martial arts prodigy, having earned a black belt in karate and working toward certification as a trainer. While he has his sights set on the University of Central Florida, Seth is keeping his options open for other opportunities in the future.

Shanya Francis has achieved an extraordinary academic milestone, advancing two grade levels in just one year. Her disciplined and systematic approach to learning has produced consistent results, showcasing her commitment to excellence. Shanya’s dream is to attend Harvard University to study medicine and specialise in paediatrics, with a goal to make a lasting impact on children’s lives. Outside of the classroom, Shanya is an adventurer at heart — she enjoys cooking, swimming, fishing, diving into the Blue Hole, and exploring the Family Islands.

These top students exemplify academic excellence, hard work, and a commitment to their future goals. Their achievements serve as an inspiration and demonstrate the value of discipline, perseverance, and passion in the pursuit of success.