DEPP to reduce red tape for Family Island developers

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FAMILY Island developers and residents can expect a more convenient permitting process when regulations related to the Environmental Planning and Protection Act 2024 are amended to decentralise oversight and reduce red tape for non-sensitive projects.

Environmental officials said yesterday that local administrative offices would manage approvals for smaller developments, alleviating the burden on Family Islanders who would otherwise travel to New Providence and endure lengthy wait times.

“These changes reduce the amount of time it takes to get through this process,” said Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) director Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, adding that the amendments exempt projects such as single-family homes and businesses up to six-plexes from requiring a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC), unless they sit near environmentally sensitive areas like wetlands or mangroves.

A new one-page form, “Form A”, will replace the previous 11-page application, and the $100 fee for these minor undertakings will be eliminated.

Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller described the move as a “relief” for family islanders, saying: “By decentralising oversight, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources aims to make the compliance process more accessible and equitable for all Bahamians.”

Officials said alongside these amendments, the government is maintaining its zero-tolerance approach to environmental infractions. Last year, it introduced on-the-spot fines — ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 — intended to streamline enforcement and avoid lengthy court proceedings.

Under this system, environmental officers are authorised to issue immediate penalties for violations such as operating without a CEC, using banned plastics, or causing environmental damage.

“If you pay the fine within 14 days, you won’t have a record, and you won’t have to go to court,” Dr Neely-Murphy said. “Under the law, they have the power to issue the spot fines, as well as our colleagues in the Ministry of National Security.” She said the system eases the burden on the courts while ensuring swift accountability for offenders.

Dr Neely-Murphy confirmed that no spot fines have been issued to date, suggesting that officials aim to educate the public about the matter before making fines. She said within a few weeks, officials will be on the road, ready to issue spot fines.

Mr Miller and Dr Neely-Murphy both acknowledged ongoing challenges in enforcing environmental laws. Officers have faced public resistance, including physical altercations, when delivering cease-and-desist orders or investigating illegal activities.

“As a matter of fact, officers were out serving a cease-and-desist order, and the contractor, the operator, whoever the person was, actually assaulted the officer because they were operating illegally,” Mr Miller said.

“They were warned repeatedly and actually assaulted the officer. And that case is pending as we speak.”

To address safety concerns, Dr Neely-Murphy underscored the importance of police involvement during enforcement actions and noted that officers carry government-issued IDs and may wear logoed T-shirts for identification.

Mr Miller also revealed plans to use drones for enhanced monitoring.

“We’ve gotten most of the information already,” he said, indicating the ministry’s preparedness to track infractions from the air.

Dr Neely-Murphy stressed that fines vary according to the violation: “The fines range from $1,000 to $20,000. If you’re found with a banned item, for example, the plastic ban, the fine for having these in your store, in your possession, is $1,000, and that is $1,000 per item. If you are working without a Certificate of Environmental Clearance, and a CEC is required, the fine for that is $10,000. Destruction to the environment, or destruction to the wetlands or to the mangroves, the fine for that is $20,000.”

Meanwhile, Mr Miller pledged to address illegal copper burning, acknowledging that “most of that” is taking place in his Golden Isles constituency. Residents have complained about thick smoke infiltrating neighborhoods, particularly during early morning hours, and environmental experts like Eric Carey have warned that toxic pollutants, including carcinogens, are released into the air when copper is burned.

Mr Miller said: “It’s been a burden for me, and it’s something that we will tackle swiftly, and we intend to dismantle and send a strong message.”

He added that the government is gathering data on known burning sites, with plans to deploy drones to identify and monitor offenders. Residents have called for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations, citing lingering smoke that makes breathing difficult and raises concerns about long-term health effects.