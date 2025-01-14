Four months sentence for having hemp and cocaine

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 50-year-old man was sentenced to four months in prison last week after admitting to possessing two different illicit drugs last weekend.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Brian Saunders on two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Saunders was arrested on January 10 in New Providence when officers found him with one ounce of marijuana and one gram of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and expressed remorse for his actions.

Saunders was sentenced to four months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.