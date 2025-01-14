‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr secures $5.85m deal

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

After making his contribution in his transition from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees during the season last year, Bahamian Major League versatile baseball player Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr was awarded with a major contract over the weekend.

The Yankees, in taking care of some housekeeping before the team returns for spring training next month, signed Chisholm Jr to a one-year contract to avoid arbitration before the Thursday deadline.

It wasn’t as attractive as expected, but Chisholm Jr inked his name on a $5.85 million contract for the 2025 season, just shy of the projected $6.9 million to remain a key figure for the Yankees.

Chisholm Jr, 26, came over to New York in a mid-season trade from Miami as a second baseman. He started out at that position, but was moved to the outfield before he reinserted to the infield, finishing up at third base.

There’s some speculation that Chisholm Jr could be moved back to second base during the 2025 season.

As for his contribution to the team, Chisholm Jr appeared in 46 games for the Yankees, racking up a .273/.325/.500 average with 11 home runs, 23 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

He also posted his second highest career average of 130 OPS+ (30 percent better than league average).

The 2022 All-Star came to the Yankees on July 27, 2024 in a trade from the Marlins in exchange for minor league prospects Agustin Ramirez, Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramirez.

In his first three games in his pinstripe uniform for the Yankees, Chisholm Jr immediately made an impact, setting a franchise record as the first player with four home runs.

In moving up and down the field, Chisholm Jr was off to a great start in New York before he suffered a sprained left elbow against the Chicago White Sox on August 12 and was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Coming off the IL on August 23, Chisholm Jr finished the 2024 regular season batting a career-high .256 with 24 home runs, 73 RBI and 40 stolen bases.

He helped the Yankees clinch the American League title to advance to the World Series.

However, they faced the red hot National League champions Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series 4-1.

Chisholm Jr became the second Bahamian to appear in the Fall Classic, following in the footsteps of the late Ed Armbrister, who made two trips with the Cincinnati Reds between 1973 and 1976.

Armbrister had one plate appearance when he laid down a sacrifice bunt in 1976 in the Reds’ NLCS, but he did not play in the Reds’ four-game sweep of the Yankees in the World Series.

Chisholm Jr, on the other hand, made his presence felt in game one of the World Series when he went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in a 6-3, extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

His two steals in the 10th inning tied a World Series record.

But in a disappointing end to a great season, Chisholm Jr finished the World Series by going 5-of-21 for a .238 batting average with one home run and four steals.