Man fatally shot in this year’s first murder a targeted attack, say police

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in Big Pond in the early hours of Monday, sparking a police investigation into what officials are calling a targeted attack.

The shooting, the first murder of 2025, occurred shortly after midnight outside a home on Lakeshore Road, off Tucker Road. According to initial police reports, the victim was standing with two other people when a black, American-model sedan approached from Rupert Dean Lane.

Someone exited the vehicle and opened fire, prompting the group to disperse. The suspects quickly fled the scene, heading south onto Water Street.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to hospital by Emergency Medical Services but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, pending notification of his family.