Ninth grade student collapses during PE class, dies at hospital

ETHAN Clarke, a ninth grade student at Aquinas College, died on Thursday after collapsing during a physical education class, according to a statement released by the Catholic Board of Education.

The board said trained personnel provided immediate assistance, and an ambulance was called. The boy was transported to Doctors Hospital, where he later died.

Clarke, who joined Aquinas College in September 2024, was described as kind and mannerly, and a member of the school’s band.

According to the release, a team of counsellors and clergy will be on hand to provide support to students, teachers, and parents as they process this loss.

On behalf of Archbishop Patrick C. Pinder, the Catholic Board of Education Chairman Lambert Longley, and the broader Catholic School system, the statement extended condolences to Clarke’s parents, relatives, friends, and all others who knew him. The school noted that his death was a tragic loss for the Aquinas College community.