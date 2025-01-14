No shutdown - but health ‘crisis mode’

By LEANDRA ROLLE,

JADE RUSSELL, LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporters

VOWS of a formidable, nationwide shutdown failed to materialise yesterday as most government workers reported for duty, confining the industrial action mainly to healthcare workers and some Grand Bahama teachers.

Nonetheless, Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson, who on Sunday predicted the Davis administration would feel the “might of the workers”, insisted that the limited action was a success. He did not specify how many unions or people under his umbrella organisation participated in the strike, merely noting that 14 unions had strike certificates.

The action taken by healthcare workers forced government health facilities into what officials described as “crisis mode”, with some clinics closed and staffing reallocated to maintain essential services.

Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) managing director Aubynette Rolle said contingency plans — including pulling staff from follow-up clinics, enlisting help from retired healthcare workers, and reassigning trained clinical nurses — helped mitigate the worst effects.

“From a surgical perspective, we’ve had no impact,” she told reporters. “We’ve had all of the anaesthetists, all of the surgeons, so those persons who are requiring surgery today, we have no issues. We’re also in those areas where we have specialised nurses and persons trained. We have pulled them from the other areas to be able to support the nurses.”

She said the Accident and Emergency department operated normally, with no long lines, but warned that the situation could deteriorate if the strike extends beyond its planned 48-hour window.

“We are in crisis, but we are making headroom to move forward,” she said.

She noted that 90 percent of doctors represented by the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) did not report for work, while 60 percent of senior doctors under the Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) called out. Among nurses, 10 percent were missing from duty. In Grand Bahama, 25 percent of healthcare workers were absent, and at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, 15 percent did not show up.

Ms Rolle attributed the strike to unresolved labour practices and expired industrial agreements. She said despite extensive engagement with the BDU and the CPSA, both unions remain dissatisfied. “I am not sure what their exact complaint is, but we have met consistently,” she said. “But I know when it came to negotiations, management upheld their position. They communicated. They had a communication strategy. It was delivered on both sides. Anytime there was a counter-proposal, it was exchanged with the policymakers, and they also met with them on multiple occasions. We have come to an impasse where those unions are not satisfied with what the government has said that they are available and can do on a sustained process.”

Meanwhile, Director of Immigration William Pratt confirmed full staffing at Lynden Pindling International Airport, Prince George Dock, and the Carmichael Road Detention Centre, barring nine officers who did not show up at the latter location. Mr Pratt said the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) had been called in to assist, noting: “The officers reported when the first flight already came in and cleared without any incidents and so everything is going well.”

RBDF Commodore Raymond King underscored that the Defence Force stands ready whenever there is a manpower shortage in essential services.

“Remember that when all else failed, the Defence Force does not have a union and does not have an association,” he said. “We are there as the last line of defence to ensure that the critical services of this country are maintained. That is why we are able to respond to almost any and every situation when all else fails.”

The TUC’s decision to protest stems partly from a 2021 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and trade union bodies. The MoU promised a “Workers’ Agenda” to address pressing labour issues. Mr Ferguson criticised the Davis administration for its perceived neglect of the labour movement’s demands, despite the TUC’s support for the PLP in the last election.

“Last election, we decided to support the Progressive Liberal Party on the bases that Dr Minnis refused to recognise us,” Mr Ferguson said during a press conference yesterday, expressing frustration over over unmet promises.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis expressed disappointment in Mr Ferguson’s actions and questioned his sincerity. He said Mr Ferguson had agreed to a meeting scheduled for 2pm yesterday but appeared to call for a strike instead.

Mr Ferguson denied this yesterday, saying: “The Prime Minister said he had a meeting with me. I don’t know where that came from. I never met with the Prime Minister. I never had a conversation with the Prime Minister, so how the Prime Minister could tell the Bahamian public and the unions that I supposed to meet with him at two o’clock? I have a full trial, but that’s what people do to try to discredit you or me when they can’t get what they want. I repeat, I never met with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

He added: “I would suggest we meet with the Prime Minister, but the condition is we make sure you have everything in writing, specifically what you want them to sign off on.”

Describing the protest as a “peaceful gathering”, Mr Ferguson maintained optimism about its success and pledged to continue the fight for workers’ rights.

In a letter dated October 23, 2024, addressed to Chester Cooper, who was then serving as acting Prime Minister, the TUC outlined ongoing disputes among its affiliates.

Among the issues cited were the Arawak Cay Conch, Food, Vegetable, and Fish Vendors Association seeking the renewal of a 20-year lease for its members, and the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union highlighting concerns such as a workforce study, succession planning, salary adjustments, and hazard pay. The Bahamas Allied Healthcare Workers Union requested recognition of their industrial agreement. The Bahamas Doctors Union cited staff shortages, outstanding industrial agreements, and inadequate insurance coverage. The Bahamas Educators Managerial Union raised issues of outstanding promotions from 2019 and non-payment of promotions and allowances owed by the Ministry of Education.