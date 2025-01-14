No working fire engines leaves farmers to fight blaze

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunmedia.net

A RELENTLESS six-day fire at Fairfield Farm in Grand Bahama forced its owners to battle the flames themselves due to the island’s reported lack of operational fire engines.

Tiffany Dennison, who has lived on the farm off Settler’s Way with her husband for about 10 years, said that since the fire erupted on Tuesday, their world has been turned upside down.

“It’s been horrible,” she said, coughing from the smoke. “My husband, God bless him, has been carrying buckets, water, and fighting. We’re exhausted and both suffering from throat and chest issues.”

Videos on social media showed flames engulfing parts of the farm. There were videos of the fire viciously spreading close to a nearby church as its red flames scorched the sky.

Mrs Dennison said the fire started early Tuesday morning. While tending to her plants, she noticed thick smoke filling the air. She said she immediately called the Grand Bahama Fire Station, located on the same road, and was told they would “take a look.” However, to her knowledge, no firefighters arrived that day.

She said the fire department said it had visited the area, but the house gate was locked when they came by.

After three days of battling the growing fire on their own, Mrs Dennison said by Friday, workers from the fire department came in a non-fire engine to check the area. She became even more frustrated that the workers were not equipped with a fire engine. She noted the island’s airport fire truck was already being used between flights to put out another fire in a different subdivision.

Seeking answers, she visited the station and found at least five fire engines parked outside. She said when she asked if the trucks were being used, she was told they didn’t work. She angrily questioned why the department hadn’t informed her that the fire engines weren’t working days ago.

“People’s lives are in jeopardy,” she said. “This isn’t a joke. There’s a subdivision right next to me. There’s a church in front of me. They’ve all been suffering as well.”

She attributed the fire to illegal dumping in the area, noting that discarded glass could ignite under intense sunlight.

Despite the challenges, the couple saved their herbs, edible flowers, tomatoes, spinach, and aquaponics system, though many plants were scorched. They lost seven beehives used for honey production worth over $3,000 and some irrigation piping. Mrs Dennison said she still needs to assess whether their chickens sustained lung damage from the smoke.

The farm has experienced at least five previous fires. While the Fire Department responded promptly in some cases, Mrs Dennison noted that the delays this time were troubling.

An attorney, she described the repeated need to extinguish fires on her property as “exhausting and terrifying.”

“We were eating dinner,” she recounted. “And out of the corner of my eye, I saw flames, and we stopped dinner and ran outside again to put out another fire.”

The fire was contained on Sunday after rain fell on the island Saturday, but Mrs Dennison fears it could reignite.

She has requested a meeting with Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey to address the critical need for functional firefighting equipment.