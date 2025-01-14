Pastors voice support for paternity leave

By EARYEL BOWLEG

AFTER the Bahamas National Breastfeeding Association called for extending maternity leave to at least 16 weeks, local pastors yesterday voiced strong support for introducing paternity leave, though some insisted the benefit should be restricted to married fathers.

The International Labour Organisation, which influences parental leave policies, does not specify minimum standards for paternity leave as it does for maternity leave. However, the organisation encourages countries to provide leave for fathers around the time of childbirth.

Bishop Delton Fernander, president of the Bahamas Christian Council (BCC), said yesterday that the council has not formally discussed paternity leave, but he believes fathers need time to create a “stable environment fostering growth”.

“I am in total support because it might be needed to be staggered but I think mothers and fathers, they’re involved in the life of their child, need the time away to provide a stable environment fostering growth and each parent have a chance to take a break during the period of giving birth and nurturing the child before returning to the workforce,” he said.

Bishop Fernander acknowledged that some men are single parents, reinforcing the need for paternity leave. Still, he noted questions over whether unmarried men should qualify.

“We’ll have to stipulate from jurisdictions at work,” he said. “You’re not getting it if you’re not involved with the nurturing of the child especially in the period that is after just giving birth.”

BCC vice president Pastor Mario Moxey recommended about 30 days of leave for new fathers but acknowledged employers’ reluctance to give leave to unwed men.

“The issue has to do, I think, more so with whether or not the couple is living together because that’s where the support is needed,” he said.

Noting that men do not face a recovery process like women, he admitted concerns over misuse of paternity leave. Still, he argued that should not deter policymakers from supporting fathers who “help their family, support their wife, taking care of things at home.”

Rev Dr Philip McPhee, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Cathedral, suggested six weeks but was firm that marital status “plays a very important part.”

He said the government should not invest “no big money” for unmarried men, blaming a broader lack of responsibility among some fathers for worsening family and social ills. He added that denying leave to unmarried men “sends a message” that encourages families to raise children within marriage.

The BNBA has argued for extending maternity leave beyond the current 12 weeks, claiming mothers need more time for exclusive breastfeeding. According to the group, many Bahamian women discontinue breastfeeding prematurely because of work obligations.