Preserving culture through folklore

Nine-year-old Caerwyn Turnquest recently claimed the youth division of the cultural folklore costume contest at the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture’s “Culture at The Cay” event on Majority Rule Day.

As the founder of The Society of The Literally Fantastic, a nationwide youth book club that focuses on Bahamian children’s literature, Caerwyn is among a growing number of young Bahamians who are deeply invested in preserving and promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage.

In November, the club voted to read Under The Sapodilla Tree, Bookera and Rabbinella, and The Sisters of Brer Bookie and Brer Rabbie, a middle-grade book by PG Thurston.

Through this literary exploration, Caerwyn and his peers discovered beloved Bahamian folklore characters like Brer Bookie, whose mischievous antics and colourful fashion have become symbols of Bahamian tradition.

Brer Bookie is the embodiment of how folklore can remain relevant and engaging, even in today’s rapidly changing world. Known for his “up to no good” fashion style, Brer Bookie’s playful character serves as an excellent example of how Bahamian traditions can be reimagined for a modern audience.

Brer Bookie’s attire is as eccentric as his personality. He has been spotted sporting a pair of Blanco bleach, bleached-out blue overalls, complete with rugged rips from his many adventures — including a notorious trespass through Mrs. Rolle’s bougainvillea hedge, despite a “No Trespassing” sign.

His yellow-and-white plaid shirt, seemingly borrowed from a clothesline drying in the Bahamian sun, speaks to the resourcefulness of the character, capturing the inventive spirit found in our folklore.

His horns are made from dried sapodilla leaves, and his facial features are highlighted with coal from a rock oven, which ties back to the natural materials that once defined our island culture. His look is completed with bits of Nassau dirt, twigs, and cobwebs, further solidifying his identity as a figure of mischief and unpredictability.

In this distinctive attire, Brer Bookie represents how folklore can be kept alive, not only through storytelling but also through creativity and modern reinterpretations. His character continues to reflect timeless lessons in wit, resilience, and humour — values that are just as important to the youth of today as they were in generations past.

By reintroducing characters like Brer Bookie in new and engaging formats, we can pass down these cultural lessons while ensuring they resonate with today’s young audiences.

Folklore is not a static tradition; it evolves over time, adapting to the needs and interests of each generation. By sharing these stories through fresh methods — whether through interactive performances, digital media, or modern retellings — we ensure that our cultural heritage remains vibrant and relevant. Just as Brer Bookie has found his way into the hearts of young readers, other folklore characters can similarly engage and inspire the next generation.

It is crucial for educators, artists, and storytellers to continue discovering innovative ways to introduce Bahamian folklore to today’s youth. By doing so, we not only preserve our past, but we also ignite a passion for culture, creativity, and heritage in the hearts of the next generation.

By ensuring that the stories that shaped our identity are passed down in dynamic and relevant ways, we can keep Bahamian folklore alive for generations to come. After all, the stories of our past are the keys to our future.