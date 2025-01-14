Thousands of students in GB dismissed due to strike

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC schools in Grand Bahama were dismissed early on Monday after teachers and administrators failed to report to work due to a nationwide strike initiated by the Trade Union Congress.

The action impacted thousands of students at 17 schools on Grand Bahama, two in Bimini, and one in Grand Cay, according to an official at the Ministry of Education in Grand Bahama.

Classes were dismissed around noon and parents were notified to collect their children from school.

With only weeks into the New Year, the industrial action comes at a time when some students are a term away from taking national examinations.

The Trade Union Congress launched a two-day nationwide strike after the Davis Administration reportedly failed to honour commitments outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed three years ago.

Sandra Major, president of the Bahamas Educators Counselors and Allied Workers Union, knew that some of her members did not attend school.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin described the situation as “unfortunate,” noting students have missed critical time away from school during the COVID pandemic.

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training said plans have been implemented to cover the anticipated developments over the next two days.

Michelle Bowleg, deputy director at the Ministry of Education for Grand Bahama, Bimini, and the Cays, activated their contingency plan after a number of teachers and administrators failed to report to work on Monday.

“We are really appreciative of those teachers and administrators who did report to work. We also want to thank the police and Mr Alvardo Dames, who assisted us in making sure we had police presence on our campuses,” she said.

“We had no incidents, but we thought it best, because of the number of teachers that were absent, to dismiss our classes at noon.”

Ms Bowleg was unable to provide a specific number of absentees. “I can’t give a definitive number, but we do know there were some school administrators and teachers that were part of the BECAWU,” she added.

She expressed concern over the situation and its impact on the thousands of students.

“I am always concerned when students are out of school. There is certainly a lot to do. We are almost at the end of the term where we have exams coming up, BJCs and BGCSEs, and so we would want our students to be in class learning all that they can so they can do very well on their exams,” she said.

Sandra Major, BECAWU president, said the union is an affiliate of the TUC and supports the two-day strike.

In December, Obie Ferguson, KC, revealed that 14 unions were holding strike certificates, signaling readiness for industrial action over unresolved labor disputes with the government.

Despite years of attempts to negotiate, issues remain unresolved, including disputes involving customs and immigration officers, the Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association, and national insurance workers.

Mr Ferguson criticised the government for failing to uphold commitments outlined in the 2021 “Workers’ Agenda,” an agreement signed by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to improve labour conditions and protect union influence. The agreement has faced backlash from some unions for its lack of consultation and transparency, causing internal divisions and criticism of union leadership.

Frustrations grew in October 2024 when the Bahamas Customs, Immigration, and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) announced plans for a strike vote over delayed payments and grievances related to rehiring retired public servants. Despite obtaining a strike certificate and following legal protocols, the union remains at an impasse with the government.

Mr Ferguson had emphasised the unions’ preference for negotiation over strikes but warned that action may be inevitable if grievances remain unaddressed.