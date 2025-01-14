Top Golfer Cameron Riley eliminated

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH he improved his score on the second day, Grand Bahamian Cameron Riley admitted that his putting wasn’t enough to get him out of the qualifying round of the Bahamas Golf Classic.

Riley was the only Bahamian participating in the classic, which moved from Exuma because of renovations to the Emerald Bay Golf Course and now staged this week at the Ocean Club on Paradise Island.

After falling short of completing the first round on Sunday because of darkness, Riley played the final four holes and finished with a four-over-par 74.

He came right back and played his second round with an even-par 70 to post a two-day score of 144 for a seven-way tie for 134 out of a field of 144.

American John VanDerLaan, who opened with a 10-under-par 60 on day one, stills leads the pack after he shot a six-under 64 for a total of 124.

Fellow American Rick Lamb moved one shot behind for second with his rounds of 62-63 for 125.

The projected cut line for the players remaining in the tournament for the final two days was four-under, but Riley and the six others were four-over, which eliminated them along with almost 100 players from the competition.

“It’s always a good experience to play at this level with these experienced players,” Riley said. “It just showed that I can compete with these guys after shooting even par today.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t p[lay better, but it is what it is. I just have to take in on the chin and move on.”

But looking back at his performance, Riley said it’s obvious that he needs a “new putter.” Pointing to his putter in his golf bag, he indicated that “it’s gone.

“I do need to work on my putting, but I really need a new putter. My game was solid. I did everything I needed to do, but that putter man. that putter caused me a lot this weekend.”

Despite his performance, Riley said he learnt a lot from the older competitor he played against in his threesome with Americans Cooper Musselman, who finished tied with 21 others with 137 and Jeffrey Kang, who was tied with three others with 141.

“I always want to play against guys who are older and more experienced than I am so I can learn from them,” he pointed out. “They could help me to keep myself out of trouble, keep the big numbers off the scorecard and make putts. That is what I learnt. So when I go home, that is what I am going to work on, especially my putting.”

Alex Gibson, who had the pleasure of serving as the caddie for Riley over the two days, said he “trucked it well, he played well, but he just needed to hit a few more putts.”

Gibson, the younger brother of top amateur golfer Richard Gibson Jr and the son of Richard Gibson Sr, said it was good for Riley to be among the field of competitors in the tournament.

“Not too many players can get that opportunity to play in it,” Gibson summed up. “The Bahamas got a lot of exposure having the tournament here, so it was good that one of our own was in it.”

Now that his appearance in the tournament is over, the 25-year-old Riley will now prepare for his next tournament from February 17-19 at the TBC Stadium at Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, an event on the PGA Tour.

“So I have a little bit of time to go home and to work on things so I just want to wish Devaughn (Robinson) good luck in the Great Abaco Classic,” said Riley, who resides in Orlando, Florida. “I hope he plays well there.”

Robinson, 36, will represent the Bahamas in the Great Abaco Classic, scheduled for January 19-22 in the same format that was played at the Ocean Club.

Riley and Robinson won the two seperate qualifying tournaments hosted last year by the Bahamas Golf Federation for the only spot in the two tournaments available to the Bahamas.

They were the two representatives for the Bahamas since the tour made the stop in the Bahamas in 2017 and the Bahamas was given an exemption spot from 2000.

While Robinson played in Exuma In 2020, 2023 and 2024 and will be making his second appearance in Abaco after his debut last year, Riley played in Abaco in 2023.