By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after allegedly threatening his former landlords with a hammer and damaging their property last summer.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned 29-year-old Shaquille Douglas on two counts of assault with a dangerous instrument, two counts of threats of death, and one count of damage.

Prosecutors allege Douglas assaulted and threatened Kirkwood Taylor and Serenity Taylor with a hammer on Cottonwood Avenue on August 31, 2024. He is also accused of causing $2,595.92 in damage to the kitchen and living room appliances and furniture on the same date.

Douglas pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr did not object to bail but requested conditions be attached.

Douglas told the magistrate that the complainants were his former landlords. He was granted $4,500 bail with one or two sureties and warned not to interfere with the witnesses. He must also sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

The trial begins on February 12.