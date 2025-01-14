Winners emerge in KPMG Youth Winter regatta

AFTER two days of racing in very different conditions, including the shift and gusting winds on Saturday and low wind on Sunday in Montagu Bay, Norman and Nash Cartwright, Drake Knowles, James Hunnicutt and Kai Harvey emerged as the winners of the KPMG Youth Winter Regatta.

They emerged winners in the following categories following the competition hosted by the Nassau Yacht Club and sponsored by KPMG:

ILCA 6 - Norman Cartwright (sails with Nassau Yacht Club).

ILCA 4 - Nash Cartwright (brother of Norman) (sails with Bahamas National Sailing School out of the Nassau Yacht Club) - tied in points with Armann Manwatkar (Lyford Cay Sailing) But overall winner on a tie-breaker.

Optimist Championship - Drake Knowles of Mack Knowles Junior Sailing Club (Long Island) - Drake was part of a team that competed in Sunfish Worlds last year.

Optimist Green (beginner) - James Hunnicutt (Bahamas National Sailing School).

Sunfish - Kai Harvey (Bahamas National Sailing School)

Notably, The ILCA6 and Optimist Championship winners, Norman Cartwright and Drake Knowles, ran away with firsts in all races.

All participants in the Green Fleet were given participation medals.

Nico Maritz of KPMG and Charlotte Albury, commodore of the Nassau Yacht Club, were both on hand to participate in the awards ceremony.