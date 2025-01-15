Court injunction orders unions to return to work

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration secured an interim injunction yesterday against affiliates of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), ordering staff to return to work after two days of industrial action.

The injunction, granted by Justice Darron Ellis yesterday, restrains members of the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union, the Bahamas Doctors Union, the Consultant Physician Staff Association, and the Bahamas Nurses Union from engaging in any strike or industrial action against the government.

Such action includes refusing to report to work, leaving their place of employment during scheduled hours, taking sick leave without a valid sick certificate, or encouraging other staff not to return to work.

The court order also warns that failure to comply may result in contempt of court charges and imprisonment, fines, or the seizure of assets.

The move follows a significant increase in union members refusing to report for work in some government agencies yesterday, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Public Hospitals Authority managing director Aubynette Rolle said the number of doctors represented by the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) who did not report for work increased from 90 percent on Monday to 98 percent yesterday.

For the Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA), the absenteeism remained at around 60 percent.

Meanwhile, officials noted a slight increase in the number of nurses calling in yesterday, though there was a slight decline in absenteeism on the Family Islands.

The reduced staff numbers prompted the early closure of some clinics, including the Elizabeth Estates Clinic and the South Beach Health Centre.

Ms Rolle said several areas were also “significantly” affected by the increased absenteeism, particularly the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“We were able to divide the levels of care in the emergency room, so we were able to deal with levels one, two and three at a different level, and four and five,” she said. “So we were able to deal with non-urgent care and those urgent care.”

She also acknowledged that there were slight delays for some urgent care services, including dialysis.

Additionally, she said some patients had to be moved to other spaces to accommodate the changes.

She thanked retired staff who came to support the current team.

“It really shows that in times of crisis, that there are persons who are willing to come on board to assist the Bahamian population,” she said during a press conference.

The TUC’s decision to protest stems partly from a 2021 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and trade union bodies.

The MoU promised a “Workers’ Agenda” to address pressing labour issues. However, union leaders have criticised the Davis administration for allegedly neglecting the labour movement’s demands.

Ms Rolle said meetings were held with the CPSA yesterday to address unresolved labour issues and expired industrial agreements.

She said all articles in the proposed industrial agreement for the CPSA, except for the financial aspects, had been agreed upon.

As for the BDU, she said all elements of the proposed labour contract, including the financial aspects, had been signed.

She said one issue remains unresolved: time and attendance.

“The government has made its position,” she said. “The PHA supports the position that all employees, if we are going to ensure that your remuneration is right, then we have to have an accounting of the hours worked.”