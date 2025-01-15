Defence force marine and wife accused of nightclub assault of woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A DEFENCE force marine and his wife were accused yesterday of assaulting a woman outside a nightclub on Recovery Way in November.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Officer Deavien Duncombe, 35, and Dorneka Duncombe, 38, on charges of causing harm.

According to reports, Mrs Duncombe got into a verbal altercation with Jestina Miller at Prime Time Club on November 29. Afterwards, she allegedly followed Ms Miller outside and punched her while she was on the ground.

Mr Duncombe is accused of choking and punching Ms Miller during the same incident.

The victim reportedly suffered injuries to both arms and her neck.

Mr Duncombe pleaded not guilty in court, while Mrs Duncombe pleaded guilty to her charge.

Lilinique Grant, Mrs Duncombe’s attorney, highlighted that her client had no prior criminal history and is a mother. She added that Mrs Duncombe, employed as a manager at Nassau Flight Services, was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Ms Grant emphasised her client’s remorse and early guilty plea, which spared the court’s time. She recommended that instead of a custodial sentence, Mrs Duncombe should enrol in anger management classes.

The court granted Mrs Duncombe a conditional discharge, requiring her to attend six months of anger management classes. Failure to comply would result in a $500 fine or one month in prison.

Mr Duncombe was granted $800 bail with one or two sureties and is scheduled to stand trial on February 18.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.