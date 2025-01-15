Elderly man found hanging at residence in apparent suicide

POLICE are investigating the apparent suicide of an elderly man in the area of Jennie Street.

Royal Bahamas Police Force’s newly appointed press liaison, Chief Superintendent Sheria King, said at around 4pm yesterday, authorities received a call about an apparent suicide on Jennie Street.

“As a result, officers responded and, on their arrival, they observed an elderly male hanging from the ceiling. EMS examined the body and as a result, they found no signs of life,” she said.

She noted that police were in the preliminary stages of their investigation but confirmed that foul play is not suspected. Many onlookers gathered near the residence. Four homes were in the yard.

Some of the onlookers speaking among themselves were of Haitian descent. CSP King declined to comment on the man’s nationality.

Police reported an attempted suicide involving a woman in Grand Bahama earlier this year.