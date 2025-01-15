GB schools reopened with ‘minimal’ staff and low student attendance

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

ALTHOUGH public schools in Grand Bahama reopened on Tuesday, a senior education executive said only a “minimal” number of teachers and administrators returned to schools and student attendance was very low.

On Monday, a nationwide strike prompted the early dismissal of classes and the closure of public schools on the island after teachers and administrators failed to report for work. Thousands of students were sent home around noon.

Michelle Bowleg, deputy director of the Ministry of Education in Grand Bahama, reported yesterday that student attendance was poor across the schools.

“The doors remained open, however, many parents opted not to send their children,” she said. “We appeal to parents that school is not closed, and it is vital that students return.”

She said teachers from the Bahamas Union of Teachers, Bahamas Educators, Counsellors and Workers Union (BECAWU) once again failed to show up, but those under the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) attended.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) initiated a two-day nationwide strike for all government workers, though healthcare workers and teachers in the government school system mainly carried out the industrial action.

While BECAWU president Sandra Major supports the union’s move, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin described the action as “unfortunate.”

In December, Obie Ferguson, KC, President of the TUC, warned of a mass strike, revealing that 14 union affiliates had received strike vote certificates. The union claims the Davis administration has failed to address outstanding issues and has not honoured commitments outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding signed three years ago.