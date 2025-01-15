Glover-Rolle: 96 percent of the MoU has been delivered

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Pia Glover-Rolle claimed the government had fulfilled 96 percent of what was agreed upon when the Progressive Liberal Party signed a pre-election Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two umbrella union organisations.

Her comments came after Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson led union affiliates on industrial action this week, insisting that the government has inadequately fulfilled its MoU promises.

“Ninety-six percent of the MoU has been delivered,” Mrs Glover-Rolle said.

She said there are still a few outstanding matters that are being addressed. Among them is renovating the House of Labor on Wulff Road, a matter reportedly discussed with the Prime Minister. She said the government has indicated that it cannot fully fund the renovations on its own and is urging the TUC to contribute to the effort.

She said another outstanding issue is providing crown land to unions.

She also suggested that unions that signed the MoU have complained that the benefits have also been reaped by unions that didn’t.

She said 53 industrial agreements have been signed since the Davis administration came to power.

Mrs Glover-Rolle emphasised that industrial agreements are being signed and honoured, ensuring that members — not the government — realise the benefits. These, she said, include seven increments over a three-year period, which will conclude in July 2025.

Mrs Glover-Rolle noted that an agreement for doctors is awaiting signature and negotiation.