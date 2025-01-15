Junkanoo groups upset over ‘biased’ judging system

By JADE RUSSELL

FRUSTRATION is mounting for several Junkanoo groups over what they call a deeply broken and biased judging system that has, for years, stifled fair competition in the nation’s most iconic cultural parades.

At a press conference yesterday, leaders from Genesis, Roots, Music Makers, and the Junkanoo Commandos stressed their intention was not to “cry over” the Saxons’ recent victories in the parades but to demand an overdue fair, transparent judging process.

Philip Taylor, chairman of Genesis, said the group was not satisfied with the results of the recent parades and criticised the current judging system for lacking consistency, transparency, and clear criteria.

Angelique McKay, CEO of the Junkanoo Commandos and a Genesis member, said her group has faced bias due to being smaller and newer than older, more established A groups. She said the groups don’t expect to win every parade but at least expected a fair playing field, insisting that flaws in the system have worsened over time.

Roots chairman Duane Ellis shared similar frustrations, claiming that some groups are favoured based on reputation or longevity in the Junkanoo community.

The groups collectively said they are not opposed to the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP) rules but seek changes to create more direct regulations and criteria for judging. Each group will be presenting the JCNP rules committee with a list of recommendations to improve the parades. Concerns were also raised about the fairness of using judges with ties to specific groups.

One key recommendation was enhanced judge training to ensure that judges are knowledgeable about Junkanoo’s history, culture, and technical elements.

A recommendation Junkanoo Commandos gave was to separate A and B groups in the parades to improve the length of the parades.

Mr Ellis also highlighted the low stipends for judges, suggesting this has contributed to a decline in participation.

Gary Russell, executive chairman of Music Makers, lamented the loss of vibrancy in Nassau’s parades, comparing them unfavourably to the high-energy displays in Freeport. He linked the decline to inconsistent enforcement of rules on costumes, music, and pasting.

When asked about the potential rejection of their recommendations by the JCNP, Mr Russell said: “We will cross that bridge when we get there.”

JCNP chairman Dion Miller told The Tribune that groups have the ultimate say in the parades’ judging system.

He said this year, all Junkanoo groups decided they wanted a combination of junkanoo legends, professional judges, and members of the public. He added that all judges attended a training course that the groups agreed on. He noted that about 150 people are selected to judge the parade every year, but after Junkanoo groups vet those people, only half make the cut.

Mr Miller committed to looking at the recommendations presented by the various groups, adding that the JCNP’s rule committee is also open to the public where anyone can make recommendations. He noted the judging system has been a vexing problem for many groups.