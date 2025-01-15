King reports 37 percent decrease in migrant apprehensions in 2024

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) reported a 37 percent decrease in migrant apprehensions in 2024, totalling 2,019 compared to 3,201 in 2023.

Nonetheless, Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said a surge is expected in The Bahamas in response to the potential rescindment of the Temporary Protected Status and Residency Sponsorship Policies by the incoming Trump administration.

The Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Residency Sponsorship Policies provide legal protections to migrants unable to return to their home countries due to conflict, natural disasters, or other crises. The rescinding of these policies by the US could force thousands of migrants back to unstable or unsafe conditions, potentially triggering a surge in undocumented migration through the Caribbean.

Commodore King said 875 Haitian nationals were intercepted from Haiti to The Bahamas in 11 incidents.

He said there was a “general decline observed in 2024 compared to previous years, which was likely attributed to the Temporary Protected Status and two-year Residency Sponsorship Policies in the US for Cubans, Haitians, and Venezuelans in particular”.

“However,” he added, “an uptick of Haitians has been observed towards TCI within recent months.”

Meanwhile, United States Coast Guard Cutters intercepted 112 Cuban nationals attempting to reach Florida in nine incidents on the Cay Sal Banks.

Commodore King said “the number of Cubans attempting to reach the US via the Cay Sal Banks have increased significantly during December 2024 and January 2025 to date”.

March 2024 saw the highest number of apprehensions, with 516, followed by April, with 331. July recorded the lowest, with 26 apprehensions. May and December each saw 49 apprehensions.

Apprehension numbers for 2024 and 2023 were much lower than 2022, which saw 4,313.