Maternity: Putting people over profit

By ALICIA WALLACE

The world of work, with all of its complexities and far-reaching impact, is a fascinating one to explore, especially alongside society and its stagnation in some areas and changes others. We have learned to measure ourselves and our worth based on what we are able to (tangibly) produce. Even outside of the formal workplace, people feel the need to be productive. There is always work to do. Even in engaging in hobbies, there is the impetus to do more, more, more and, perhaps more devastatingly, to monetise. Very little is done for the sheer enjoyment of the activity. Even leisure is turned into work, or there is a significant, persistent encouragement to turn what was once fun into a money-making venture.

The push toward entrepreneurship was strong at the turn of the millennium, and not much has changed since then. People convince one another that it is good to struggle, that it will eventually pay off, and that the rags to riches stories can belong to everyone. Side hustles are the norm and have even become necessary for the survival of far too many people. After a while, there is pressure to somehow level up, and that could mean renting a brick and mortar space, significantly increasing the overhead cost, needing to produce even more to cover those costs, hiring people to help and not being able to pay them a fair wage, and pinching pennies in the (often futile) attempt to make ends meet. People, regardless of socioeconomic status, get caught up, quite easily, in the dream that capitalism tries to sell us—that we can all benefit from the capitalist system that only sees people as means of production and amassing wealth, if only we find people to subjugate with the promise of wages and benefits that are somehow better than abject poverty.

The same system that drags so many out of bed early in the morning to sit in traffic for more than hour to get to work on an island that is only 21 by 7 miles to be paid less than a living wage, all in the name of production, requires reproduction. Capitalism does not work without a labour force. It does not work without people. For capitalism to continue to function, babies have to be born, children have to raised and education, and people have to work for the money they need to survive. Capitalism needs people to reproduce. It requires both productive and reproductive labour from all of us. Productive labour is the work that produces commodities for capitalist enterprises, producing surplus value. Reproductive labour is the work, including paid and unpaid cleaning, cooking, and childcare, that makes productive labour possible.

The economy is such that people of all genders are necessarily engaged in productive labour. Households require two or more incomes to function. It is no longer the norm for men to go out to work and women stay at home to manage the household and the children. Everyone must work. At the same time, reproductive labour must be done. While the responsibility to bring in an income for a household to function has been redistributed to include women (with the acknowledgement that black women have always been engaged in productive work), reproductive labour has largely remained on the shoulders of women. Women, then, work a second shift. Women go to work all day, then return to home to prepare meals, clean the house, do the laundry, go through the homework, check on elderly family members, make the grocery list, and complete tasks that men may never even think about. This is not where it ends.

Women not only engage in productive labour (and for less money than men are paid for work of the same value as evidenced by numerous reports) and reproductive labour (for no pay if it is in their own households and low pay if it is in the household(s) of others); women also bear the cost of reproductive labour. Though pregnancy is different for every pregnant person, it is never without its scars and long-lasting effects. The body goes through drastic changes, there are medical expenses that sometimes require loans, and there is significant impact on careers. Women are punished by the workplace for taking maternity leave and for being mothers.

It is absolutely necessary for mothers to have maternity leave, both to recover from harrowing medical procedures and to bond with their babies. In The Bahamas, women get three months of maternity leave which is insufficient. It takes longer than three months to heal following the delivery of a baby, breastfeeding is recommended for six months, and nurseries do not take babies as young as three months old. The absence of paternity leave is also a challenge. It is absolutely necessary for fathers to have leave to support the recovery of the mothers and to bond with their babies. Expecting a person who has just given birth to take care of themselves while caring for a newborn who must be fed, held, and changed with great frequency is absurd and inhumane. Where there are two parents, they both need to be involved from the very beginning. This is important for the health of the mother, the health of the baby, and the change in societal expectations that women undertake all of the domestic and care work. Women and men both need to be involved in the lives of their children, and we all need to understand the importance of their equal involvement. Changing the law to ensure that father have access to paternity leave is one way to make it clear that reproductive labour must be shared.

There is tremendous stigma in the workplace related to women, maternity leave, and motherhood. Women are often reluctant to take maternity leave or to request additional leave when pregnancy-related health issues arise. Women’s careers are negatively affected by childbirth. Managers and coworkers complain about the planned absence during maternity leave, and it is not uncommon for managers to withhold opportunities for advancement. Some hiring managers are even reluctant to hire women who they suspect will have children, not wanting the business to be impacted by maternity leave or the responsibilities that everyone knows come with motherhood but seem to separate from fatherhood. Paternity leave would also shift this dynamic, making it clear that women and men are engaged in social reproduction and need to be involved in their children’s lives. The work of producing labourers for the continuation of the capitalist system should not be punished.

Small business in The Bahamas are struggling for many reasons. The cost of doing business—inclusive of the failed systems and long wait times for completion of simplest of processes—in this country is prohibitive to most and destabilising for those managing to get through the tangle. From the cost to purchase or rent commercial property and maintain it to forced closure of businesses and reduced customer and client traffic due to crumbling public infrastructure, small and medium-size businesses have great difficulty getting to and staying in the black. One of the most seemingly flexible costs is human resources, and this can lead to exploitation of workers, especially when they are young, in difficult situations, and unaware of labour laws.

It is no surprise that the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce made a statement against the extension of maternity leave. The Chamber has not shown any signs of progressive thinking or care for workers. The same Chamber opposed the four-day work week just months ago. The priority is, as the name suggests, the exchange of good and services. It does not care of the people whose labour makes commerce possible. The Chamber is not where we need to turn for commentary on human rights, healthcare, or the wellbeing of workers. Small business are often referenced as the scapegoat in claims that they cannot survive certain changes which, of course, are in the best interest of people rather than profit. Many small businesses simply cannot afford to be in business. It is not necessarily a sign of their own foolhardiness or failure. The Bahamas is a difficult place to do business. It is a difficult place to own a business.

A business that cannot afford to follow the law cannot afford to be in business. A business that cannot afford to pay a living wage cannot afford to be in business. A business that cannot afford to pay maternity leave cannot afford to be in business. A business that cannot afford to hire temporary workers when staff members are on parental leave cannot afford to be in business.

The needs of people cannot be secondary to the need for profit. There are many aspects of doing business in The Bahamas that need to change. Many changes can improve the economy and our participation in it. There are measures that can be taken to support small and medium-size businesses, to improve public infrastructure, to implement a living wage, and to support families. The extension of maternity—which ought to be no less than six months, especially if a primary goal to support breastfeeding—and the addition of paternity leave is necessary. It will be beneficial to families and communities, and it will move us toward gender equality. No small business can or should stand in the way of that.