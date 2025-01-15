0

Police investigate drowning incidents

As of Wednesday, January 15, 2025

POLICE have launched investigations into two separate drowning incidents that claimed the lives of two men on Monday.

The first incident occurred in Exuma, where a 34-year-old man was found unresponsive in the waters near Jolly Hall Beach shortly after 11am. 

According to initial reports, the man was retrieved and later pronounced dead by a local doctor. While no signs of foul play were noted, an autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

Later that afternoon, a second drowning was reported in the Berry Islands. 

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) reportedly responded to a distress call near Mackie Shoal involving a jet ski. 

A 28-year-old man was rescued and treated for distress, while a second man was found unresponsive in the water and pronounced dead at a local clinic. 

Preliminary reports suggest the two men left New Providence on Saturday for a fishing trip to Bimini but encountered trouble when their jet ski reportedly took on water near Andros, forcing them to use it as a raft. 

Authorities reported no visible signs of foul play in this case as well, and an autopsy is also pending.

