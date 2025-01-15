Police investigate drowning incidents

POLICE have launched investigations into two separate drowning incidents that claimed the lives of two men on Monday.

The first incident occurred in Exuma, where a 34-year-old man was found unresponsive in the waters near Jolly Hall Beach shortly after 11am.

According to initial reports, the man was retrieved and later pronounced dead by a local doctor. While no signs of foul play were noted, an autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

Later that afternoon, a second drowning was reported in the Berry Islands.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) reportedly responded to a distress call near Mackie Shoal involving a jet ski.

A 28-year-old man was rescued and treated for distress, while a second man was found unresponsive in the water and pronounced dead at a local clinic.

Preliminary reports suggest the two men left New Providence on Saturday for a fishing trip to Bimini but encountered trouble when their jet ski reportedly took on water near Andros, forcing them to use it as a raft.

Authorities reported no visible signs of foul play in this case as well, and an autopsy is also pending.