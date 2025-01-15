Two-and-a-half years jail over loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to two and a half years in prison yesterday after admitting to having a loaded gun in his home last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned 31-year-old Dwayne Harris on charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

Harris was charged alongside Antonio Collie, 36, Antonique Harris, 31, and Arnette Ferguson, 56.

Police reportedly discovered a black Taurus 9mm pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition at Harris’s residence on Victoria Blvd on January 11.

Harris admitted ownership of the weapon and ammunition, pleading guilty to the charges, while his co-accused pleaded not guilty. The charges against the other defendants were subsequently withdrawn.

In court, Harris said he had the firearm for protection and not to harm anyone. He accepted full responsibility for the offence and expressed remorse.

Taking into account his early plea and contrition, the court sentenced Harris to two and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Attorney Joel Seymour represented Harris, while Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.