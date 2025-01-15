Wedding planners aiming to grow 1,000-strong base

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian wedding planners yesterday said they are aiming to increase the up to 1,000 international couples they cater to annually through their upcoming 2025 trade show.

The Bahamas Bridal Association added that it is preparing to host its ‘Come for the Romance 2025’ conference and trade show, the third such annual event, on January 31 at the British Colonial to bring together romance industry professionals, vendors and influencers from across the Caribbean.

The Association features 40 wedding planner members, ministers, decor specialists, make-up artists and photographers, who collectively handle thousands of events annually including weddings, engagements, anniversaries and vow renewals, catering to both local and international clientele.

Leslie Pinder, conference chair, said members host events for an average 500 to 1,000 international clients annually in New Providence and the Family Islands, and cater to both cruise passengers and stopover visitors.

She said the conference will help to improve offerings for all industry participants, and will feature a speaker line-up including international wedding business coach, Terrica Skaggs, who will share insights on content creation, contract building, client management and effective sales strategies.

“Our conference and trade show serve as an invaluable resource for those seeking to elevate their services, expand their networks and stay ahead of evolving market demands,” explained Ms Pinder.

“Whether you’re a seasoned event professional or new to the industry, ‘Come for the Romance 2025’ will provide the knowledge, inspiration and networking opportunities to help you grow your business and event offerings.”

Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with other professionals, explore trends and discover innovative business practices. “Our goal is to not only provide marketable trends but also educate our industry on smarter ways of doing business,” said Jasmine Wright, chairman of the trade show.

“From digital platforms to foolproof contracts, our speakers will equip attendees with the tools they need to elevate their services and drive growth in the ever-evolving wedding and event planning sector.”

The subsequent ‘Come for the Romance 2025’ trade show, scheduled for February 2, will feature vendors including transportation providers, marriage officers, entertainment options and a range of bridal services.

“This event is a must-attend for anyone passionate about shaping memorable and impactful experiences within the industry,” said Ms Pinder. “We’re excited to bring the latest trends, innovative business practices, and unparalleled networking opportunities to The Bahamas, further solidifying our position as a premier destination for romance and celebrations.”