20-year-old woman reportedly seen performing sex act on child in viral video was arrested

POLICE have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with child abuse after a video went viral.

The video reportedly showed a woman performing a sexual act on a child, sparking outrage across social media yesterday.

“Police wish to advise members of the public to refrain from sharing nude pictures on social media or with anyone, which can amount to a criminal offence or other possible repercussions,” police said.

Authorities also said they arrested a mental patient who fought police in another video that spread rapidly on social media.

Police said the suspect, a 23-year-old, was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with a crime. Police said one of the officers was injured and was discharged from hospital after seeking medical attention.