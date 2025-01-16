Boyd: I sometimes ‘hung my head with disappointment’ over MP’s behaviour

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
ANGLICAN Bishop Laish Boyd said he has sometimes been disappointed in the behaviour of politicians and urged them to moderate their attitudes.
He delivered his commentary yesterday at the annual parliamentary church service.
“Many times in my lifetime, I have looked and listened to the activity in your respective chambers, and I have hung my head with disappointment,” he said. “I say that to you in respect and in love and I challenge you to aim higher.”
He encouraged them to be agents of “de-politicising”, adding that party politics and partisan behaviour often overshadow national priorities.
Comments
bahamianson 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
All men and women have shamed someone in the past. It isn’t relegated to only politicians. Pastors , priests and other religious leaders have done things that have brought shame to their profession and family members. Boyd, really, … get a life.
Sign in to comment
OpenID