Boyd: I sometimes ‘hung my head with disappointment’ over MP’s behaviour

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ANGLICAN Bishop Laish Boyd said he has sometimes been disappointed in the behaviour of politicians and urged them to moderate their attitudes.

He delivered his commentary yesterday at the annual parliamentary church service.

“Many times in my lifetime, I have looked and listened to the activity in your respective chambers, and I have hung my head with disappointment,” he said. “I say that to you in respect and in love and I challenge you to aim higher.”

He encouraged them to be agents of “de-politicising”, adding that party politics and partisan behaviour often overshadow national priorities.