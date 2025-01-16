Consumer watchdog touts $240k complaint recovery

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A government watchdog yesterday revealed it had recovered $240,426, or more than one-quarter of the value of complaints submitted to it by Bahamian consumers, for the 2024 full-year.

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) disclosed it had received complaints with a total value of $874,746, meaning that the sum recovered is equivalent to 27.5 percent of this amount.

The agency, in revealing its figures for 2024, said the number of reported cases more than doubled as it handled 444 complaints compared to 192 in 2023. The Commission addrd that some unresolved cases have been passed to the Attorney General’s Office for further legal advice on the way forward.

“With an unprecedented rise in reported cases and recovered claims, the CPC continues to serve as a trusted ally for Bahamian consumers. In 2024, the CPC received $874,745.71 in claims, successfully recovering $240,425.50 on behalf of consumers with a myriad of concerns such as defective goods, lost items, unfair pricing and more,” said the Commission.

“Based on year-over-year data, the CPC can attest to a significant increase in consumer engagement. In 2022, the CPC handled 52 reported cases, completing 49. In 2023, the number of reported cases soared to 192, with 182 completed.

“Last year, 444 cases were reported, with 335 successfully completed. While the CPC is proud of its progress, the Commission acknowledges pending matters that require ongoing attention, including some cases needing collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General.”

Senator Randy Rolle, the Commission’s executive chairman, said complaints were received concerning multiple industries and the Bahamian public is responding to the watchdog’s efforts by lodging complaints.

“What we are seeing is that the more work we do, the more the public is seeking our support to ensure they are not being taken advantage of by local sellers,” said Mr Rolle. He added that the Commission will continue to engage with the public and plans to expand its staff over the coming months to handle the increase in complaints.

“It’s a step in the right direction, and we are encouraged by the public’s response to our efforts to continue to educate and update the general public on consumer protection matters. We also intend to add more manpower in the coming months to help facilitate the growing public co-operation,” Mr Rolle said.

“Whether addressing price gouging, misleading promotions or sub-standard products, the Commission is determined to ensure that no Bahamian consumer is taken advantage of or deprived of their rights.”