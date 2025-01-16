Funeral homes taking action over money owed by RBPF

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

SOME funeral homes have stopped responding to the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) requests for body removal services, citing unpaid bills that have remained outstanding since May 2024.

Chief Superintendent Sheria King, the police press liaison officer, acknowledged the issue yesterday and apologised for the delays.

“The matter is currently being addressed,” she said. “We apologise, and it is hoped that these companies will receive payment in a short amount of time.”

Serenity Home funeral director Michael Hepburn, the purported spokesperson for nine funeral homes usually contracted to provide body removal services, said the situation has become untenable.

“We are not going on no calls period because we have not been paid from last year to now,” he said, claiming he is owed almost $40,000.

He said it usually takes two to three months for funeral homes to be paid. He said the current delay, while longer than usual, is part of a recurrent problem.

“Every time we go to them, they always tell us there isn’t no money there, that they will get back to us,” he said. “Every time isn’t no money there and they will get back to us, and it’s come to a boil.”

In a letter to The Tribune, Mr Hepburn said: “We are operating a business, not a charity service and like many others in our community, out of necessity, we operate on a cash basis and have bills just like everyone else and families to whom we provide for. It’s unfair and heartless for such an organisation who depends on us for our assistance to be treated with such disrespect and disregard.”

He added: “We recommend the police get their own plane and representatives to pick up their bodies and leave us alone to conduct business with our bereaved families who pays us for our services.”

St Ambrose Funeral Home director Ambrose Gibson, a former police officer, said he has continued helping to remove bodies for the police but acknowledged the toll it has taken on his business.

“I am a former police officer, and I will not leave the force embarrassed in terms of leaving bodies wherever they are, but it is costing some hardship because I am using monies from my funeral home account, and they have not communicated effectively as to what is happening,” he said yesterday.

“The funeral home in Abaco suspended her services. I was there yesterday to assist them the best I can. I have been Exuma today and Long Island, so for them to call me so frequently, there is an issue with morticians moving bodies, but I am not going to join them and leave my beloved force with their pants down.

“I can say they are paying sparingly. They would put a few dollars here and a few dollars there, and at this rate, if I keep doing what I am doing, my operation will crash. I have pushed the envelope as far as I can.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said he was unaware of delayed payments but that businesses should suspend services if payments have not been met as expected.