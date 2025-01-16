Man acquitted of assault charges said he was defending his wife

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was acquitted of stabbing his cousin with a knife after claiming he acted in defence of his wife during a dispute over shared land in New Providence last year.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs presided over the trial of Edward Williams, 46, who was charged with causing harm and assault with a dangerous instrument.

The defendant was accused of assaulting and injuring Quinton Russell with a knife during a physical altercation on August 16, 2024.

Throughout the trial, Williams maintained that he only used the knife as a last resort after Russell threatened his wife with a cement block, spinning it dangerously close to her. He said he initially concealed the knife to avoid escalating the situation but acted to protect his wife when he felt there was no other option.

After reviewing evidence, including video footage of the incident, Magistrate Isaacs ruled that Williams had acted in self-defence. She observed that the complainant was bearing down on the defendant’s wife with the cement block and concluded that harm could have occurred in the time it would have taken for police to respond.

Magistrate Isaacs acquitted Williams on both counts and wished him well. Williams left court visibly relieved, accompanied by his wife.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bowles served as the prosecutor.