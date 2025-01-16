Man ordered to compensate two officers he assaulted during escape attempt

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered yesterday to pay $1,000 in compensation to two police officers after admitting to aggressively assaulting them while attempting to escape from the Magistrate’s Court cellblock on Nassau Street last month.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned 37-year-old Richard Kelson III on charges of attempted escape from lawful custody and two counts of aggravated assault.

On December 9, 2024, at around midday, Kelson attempted to flee the court cellblock while a peace officer was retrieving another suspect.

Before being recaptured, Kelson reportedly attacked Reserve Corporal Gaitor and punched Sergeant 3357 Pratt in the chest.

Initially, Kelson denied assaulting one of the officers, but after a back-and-forth with prosecutors, he reversed his position and pleaded guilty to all charges.

The defendant told the magistrate that he feared losing his freedom, emphasising that he is a “functioning male” with a child to support. He claimed he is not typically violent and is gainfully employed.

When asked about his actions, Kelson expressed devastation over what had occurred.

Magistrate Allen reprimanded him, stating that such behaviour could have incited a riot or a violent incident in the cellblock.

Kelson was ordered to compensate each officer $1,000 or serve a three-month prison term. Additionally, he was fined $1,000, with a default sentence of one year in prison.

The court instructed him to pay $2,000 before his release, with the remaining $1,000 due by February 28.