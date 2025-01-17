Charge of theft of $80k worth of property

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 60-year-old man was granted bail yesterday after being accused of breaking into a home in Bimini and stealing over $80,000 worth of property.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Charles Eden on charges of housebreaking, stealing from a dwelling, and receiving.

The defendant allegedly broke into a residence in Bimini and stole $88,775 worth of property between December 9, 2024, and January 11, 2025.

Eden pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was granted bail in the amount of $6,500 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday by 6pm.

The defendant’s trial is scheduled to begin on February 17, 2025.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bowles served as the prosecutor.