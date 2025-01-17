Dave Neely, 17, signs with the Texas Rangers

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

WEDNESDAY marked the official start of the Major League Baseball (MLB) International Signing period and Bahamians have already begun inking deals to set up the next step of their baseball careers.

Dave Neely, 17, is headed to the minor leagues after signing his professional contract with the Texas Rangers at a signing ceremony with loved ones at 1ER CRU on Wednesday evening.

The 2025 International signing class prospect was grateful to be able to move up to the minor leagues and join the Texas Rangers organisation.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with this incredible opportunity and for guiding me throughout this journey. I also want to thank all my family, coaches, teammates and friends for your unwavering support and belief in me. Standing here today about to take this next step in my baseball career is a moment I have dreamed of my entire life. It is a combination of hard work, sacrifices, love and encouragement that I have received along the way,” he said.

“I remember the long nights, early mornings and times when I had to push