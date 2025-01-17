Four-year sentence for having illegal firearms

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to four years in prison yesterday after being found with a banned pistol and rifle in his home on Baillou Hill Road earlier this week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Justin Curtis, 24, on two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of a component part of a firearm, and one count of possession of unauthorised body armour.

Curtis was charged alongside Gregory Curtis, 60, and Marva Curtis, 51.

During a search of the residence on St Vincent Road at 9.40pm on January 13, police reportedly discovered a black Austria Glock .45 pistol, a black AK-47 rifle, 19 rounds of .45 ammunition, eight rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a clear .45 extended magazine, a clear 9mm magazine, and a blue Export Erez bulletproof vest.

Justin Curtis was the only defendant to plead guilty to all charges, while his co-accused pleaded not guilty. After he claimed sole responsibility, the charges against the other defendants were withdrawn.

Curtis was sentenced to four years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was informed of his right to appeal the sentence within seven days and was allowed a moment with his family before being taken into custody.