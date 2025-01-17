Man pleads guilty to stealing and vagrancy

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing money and vagrancy last week.
Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned 30-year-old Samuel Paul on charges of stealing and vagrancy.
Paul reportedly stole $15 in coins from a woman’s car while also being a vagrant on January 10 in New Providence.
After spending some time on remand, the defendant reversed his initial plea and admitted to the charges.
Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom confirmed, following a check of Paul’s immigration status, that he is in the country on a work permit.
Paul was ordered to compensate the complainant $30 and to complete 100 hours of community service. Failure to comply with these conditions would result in a one-month prison term.
