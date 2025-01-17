Mentally ill man charged with assault and injury of police officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MENTALLY ill man was charged in court yesterday with allegedly assaulting and injuring a police officer on Faith Avenue earlier this week.

During his arraignment yesterday, the man muttered under his breath and spoke incomprehensibly.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Rashad Adderley, 23, on charges of causing harm, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest.

The defendant allegedly attacked and injured a male police officer while violently resisting arrest on Faith Avenue North on January 14.

The injured officer required medical attention but was successfully treated and discharged.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media.

Adderley did not enter a plea to the charges yesterday due to erratic behaviour in court. He also indicated that he had previously been a patient at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

The court ordered Adderley to be remanded to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for a psychological evaluation. His next court date is scheduled for February 17, 2025.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.