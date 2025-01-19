NIB and union finalise agreement

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE National Insurance Board (NIB) and the Public Managers Union (PMU) have finalised a five-year industrial agreement aimed at improving working conditions, enhancing compensation structures, and fostering collaboration within the organisation.

The agreement, signed during a ceremony at NIB’s headquarters yesterday, is expected to impact 174 managers and introduce significant changes to compensation and workplace policies.

“This agreement not only bridges the disparities of the past, but also redefines compensation for the future, setting a standard of equity and sustainability over the next five years,” said Luchanio Seymour, First Vice President of the PMU, who led the union’s negotiation team.

The agreement purports introduces sweeping changes to address long-standing concerns while promoting a sustainable future for the organisation and its workforce. A major feature is the removal of revenue-based anomalies, where 63 percent of managers’ pay was previously tied to NIB’s overall performance. Under the new framework, individual performance will now determine promotions and allowances.

Other provisions include increased promotion responsibility and acting allowances, improved terms for on-call duty, and enhanced provisions for travel on official board business, both locally and internationally.

The agreement also includes the implementation of adoption leave policies and a compounding salary increase that will benefit all PMU members. Some members can expect up to five percent increases compared to the last industrial agreement alone. Additionally, a signing bonus has been included for the first time since 2015, marking a significant achievement for both sides.

A total of 174 managers will benefit from the new agreement, which Mr Seymour described as a significant step forward. “We are particularly grateful for the invaluable guidance and expertise provided by our members in the HR department, notably the compensation and benefits unit,” he said. “This agreement is a reflection of our collective determination to advance the interests of our members while building a foundation for a sustainable future.”

NIB chairman Philip McKenzie emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving the agreement. “This occasion represents months of discussions, careful deliberation and the successful culmination of negotiations. The signing of this industrial agreement symbolises the board’s collective commitment to fostering a harmonious and productive working environment,” he said.

Mr McKenzie reaffirmed its commitment to addressing employees’ immediate needs while laying the groundwork for sustained growth and innovation.

PMU president Leslie Munnings also expressed satisfaction with the agreement and the negotiation process. “Right now, the mood with this union is quite elated to have gotten to this point. We, like other unions, seek to negotiate and come to amicable terms. That’s what we’ve been able to accomplish here in conjunction with the NIB team,” he said. “Well, every step of the way communication has benefited us. It has benefited us as a PMU team and has benefited us in our relationship with NIB. That is not to cast any aspersion on any other union, but simply that would be the hallmark of our operation and of our success.”

Although the monetary value of the agreement was not disclosed, both NIB and PMU officials highlighted the broader significance of the new terms. They stressed the importance of non-monetary aspects, which they believe will enhance workforce morale and the organisation’s overall performance.