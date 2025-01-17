PM laments rise in cases of child abuse

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said 583 children reportedly victims of abuse last year, emphasising that tackling violence begins with addressing the trauma of children.

“Violence diminishes our collective potential erodes our communities and cast a long shadow over future generations,” Mr Davis said. “In the Bahamas, we are painfully familiar with the cause of violence every year, hundreds of children endure abuse –– 583 last year alone, a figure that continues to climb.”

Speaking at the first National Forum on the Primary Prevention of Violence in The Bahamas yesterday at Baha Mar, Mr Davis highlighted the painful reality of many children growing up in abusive and unhappy homes. He said his government is supporting mentorship programmes to connect vulnerable youth with adults.

Mr Davis also said his government is working to strengthen family structures, calling a stable home one of the most powerful tools in preventing violence.

‘If we truly want to tackle violence in our country, we must start with our children,” Mr Davis said. “We must listen to their pain, respond to their needs, and show them that their future is not defined by their past. A hurting child doesn’t have to become a dangerous adult.”

Describing violence as a public health challenge, Mr Davis noted the prevalence of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the country. He highlighted the Protection Against Violence Bill 2023, legislation passed in 2023 to safeguard and support victims of violence, particularly women and children.

Although Mr Davis discussed the establishment of the Protection Against Violence Commission –– a body that would ensure a coordinated national response to violence by connecting healthcare providers, law enforcement, and community organisations –– the commission is still not established. The Tribune has struggled to get information from officials about its status.

The Protection Against Violence Commission would support victims and liaise with police officers when victims feel they lack full cooperation. The body would also recommend a national strategic plan to combat and respond to violence. It would also liaise with the minister to ensure sufficient shelters are available to victims throughout the country.

In April 2024, statistics from the Department of Social Services revealed an increase in child abuse cases over the past three years, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Social Services Minister Myles Laroda.

In 2022, there were 319 reports of child abuse, including physical, sexual, verbal, emotional abuse, incest, neglect, and abandonment. In 2023, reports in these categories rose to 409.